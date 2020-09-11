-
John Senden finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, John Senden hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 97th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Senden hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Senden hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Senden got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Senden to 2 over for the round.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, Senden hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Senden's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to even for the round.
