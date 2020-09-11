In his first round at the Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 81st at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Dahmen's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.