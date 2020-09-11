Jim Knous hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knous finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Knous chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Knous's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Knous hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Knous chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Knous chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Knous hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.