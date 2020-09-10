-
-
Jim Furyk putts himself to an even-par first round of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Russell Knox leads at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Russell Knox carded a 9-under 63, placing him one stroke clear of the field heading into Friday.
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Furyk finished his round tied for 97th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jim Furyk hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Jim Furyk to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Furyk hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.
Furyk got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Furyk's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.