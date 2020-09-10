In his first round at the Safeway Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Vegas hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Vegas's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Vegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 2 under for the round.