In his first round at the Safeway Open, Jason Dufner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Dufner's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Dufner hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dufner had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.