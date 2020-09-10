Jamie Lovemark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Lovemark hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lovemark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lovemark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lovemark's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Lovemark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lovemark at even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Lovemark had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Lovemark hit his 139 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.