In his first round at the Safeway Open, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Hahn got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hahn's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hahn's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.