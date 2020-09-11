-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, J.J. Spaun makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
J.J. Spaun hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Spaun hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Spaun's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
