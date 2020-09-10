In his first round at the Safeway Open, J.B. Holmes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Holmes hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Holmes's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Holmes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Holmes's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.