-
-
Isaiah Salinda shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Isaiah Salinda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Salinda finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Andy Zhang, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 341 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Salinda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Salinda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 2 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Salinda got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Salinda to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.