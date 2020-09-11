-
-
Hunter Mahan shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Hunter Mahan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 116th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, Mahan hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Mahan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Mahan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to even for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Mahan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mahan at even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Mahan hit his 96 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.