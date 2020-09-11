-
Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Swafford's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Swafford got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 2 under for the round.
