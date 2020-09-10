-
Henrik Norlander shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Norlander's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at even-par for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Norlander his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
