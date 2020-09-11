-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 324 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Higgs hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.