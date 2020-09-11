In his first round at the Safeway Open, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Varner III had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Varner III's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Varner III had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.