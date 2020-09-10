-
Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Hank Lebioda hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Andy Zhang, and Scott Harrington are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
