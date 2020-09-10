Grayson Murray hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Murray chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Murray to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Murray hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Murray had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Murray's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.