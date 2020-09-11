-
Graham DeLaet shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Graham DeLaet hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. DeLaet finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, DeLaet had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, DeLaet chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeLaet to even for the round.
DeLaet got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, DeLaet reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 575-yard par-5 18th, DeLaet got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left DeLaet to 2 over for the round.
