George McNeill shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
George McNeill hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McNeill finished his round tied for 97th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, McNeill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, McNeill suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNeill at even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNeill chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, McNeill suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, McNeill had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, McNeill hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.
