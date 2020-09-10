-
Fabián Gómez shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round in 77th at 5 over Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Gómez had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gómez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gómez's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 5 over for the round.
