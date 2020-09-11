In his first round at the Safeway Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Erik van Rooyen's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.