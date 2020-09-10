-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo’s short game leads to birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Emiliano Grillo hits his 50-yard approach to within 4 feet of the cup at the par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Emiliano Grillo hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grillo had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.