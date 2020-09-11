In his first round at the Safeway Open, Doug Ghim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Ghim's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.