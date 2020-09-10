Dominic Bozzelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round tied for 115th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Tom Hoge, and Akshay Bhatia are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Bozzelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Bozzelli's his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bozzelli hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.