-
-
Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Redman hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.