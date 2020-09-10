-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Denny McCarthy makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Denny McCarthy makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. McCarthy finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Denny McCarthy had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
