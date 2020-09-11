-
David Hearn shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, David Hearn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hearn had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hearn's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hearn had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.
