D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trahan had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Trahan stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Trahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Trahan at 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Trahan's tee shot went 181 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Trahan chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Trahan to 5 under for the round.