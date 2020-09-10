-
D.A. Points shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, D.A. Points hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 88th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
Points got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Points chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Points to 2 over for the round.
