In his first round at the Safeway Open, Chris Stroud hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stroud finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

Chris Stroud got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stroud's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stroud's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stroud had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.