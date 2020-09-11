Chris Baker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Baker's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Baker had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Baker hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.