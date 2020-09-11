In his first round at the Safeway Open, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Reavie's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.