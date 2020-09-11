-
Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Chez Reavie lands his 107-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Reavie's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
