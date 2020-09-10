Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadley's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.