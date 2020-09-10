-
Chase Seiffert shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Seiffert's tee shot went 177 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 147 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Seiffert hit his 82 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Seiffert got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
