-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Charley Hoffman in the first round at the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Charley Hoffman birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Charley Hoffman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Charley Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hoffman's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.