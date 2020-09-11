In his first round at the Safeway Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Schwartzel's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schwartzel had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Schwartzel went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 189-yard par-3 15th. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.