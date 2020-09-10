-
-
Chad Campbell shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Chad Campbell hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Campbell finished his round tied for 113th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Campbell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 1 over for the round.
Campbell got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Campbell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campbell at 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Campbell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Campbell to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.