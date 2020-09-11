In his first round at the Safeway Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 10th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Ortiz had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ortiz's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the native area Ortiz stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.