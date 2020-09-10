  • Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Camilo Villegas chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Camilo Villegas chips in for eagle at Safeway Open

