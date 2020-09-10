-
Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Camilo Villegas chips in for eagle at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Camilo Villegas chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Camilo Villegas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 60th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Villegas's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 115 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Villegas hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Villegas chipped in his third shot from 31 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
