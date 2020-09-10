Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Tringale hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Tringale's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.