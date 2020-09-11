Cameron Percy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Percy finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Sam Burns; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Cameron Percy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Percy's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Percy had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Percy hit his 86 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Percy to 5 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 6 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 8 under for the round.