Cameron Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Davis's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Davis hit his 95 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Davis had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Davis chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and kept Davis at 3 under for the round.

Davis tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.