C.T. Pan posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, C.T. Pan rolls in a 16-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, C.T. Pan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put C.T. Pan at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Pan hit his 80 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Pan chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
