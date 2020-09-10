  • C.T. Pan posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, C.T. Pan rolls in a 16-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Safeway Open

