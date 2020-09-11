Bud Cauley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Cauley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cauley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cauley's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Cauley's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Cauley chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Cauley's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Cauley hit his 80 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.