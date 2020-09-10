Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at even for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Garnett's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 1 under for the round.

Garnett missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.