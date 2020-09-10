-
-
Brian Stuard putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Brian Stuard birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brian Stuard makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Brian Stuard had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Stuard chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Stuard's 102 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.