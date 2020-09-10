Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Brian Stuard had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Stuard chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stuard's 102 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.