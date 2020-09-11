In his first round at the Safeway Open, Brian Gay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 152nd at 5 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

Gay got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

At the 13th, 458-yard par-4, Gay hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gay's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gay got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th. This moved Gay to 5 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to 6 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Gay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gay at 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gay's 215 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 5 over for the round.