Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Steele finished his round in 2nd at 7 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Brendan Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 6 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 7 under for the round.