-
-
Brendan Steele delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendan Steele nearly holes out from bunker at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele nearly holes his greenside bunker shot, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Steele finished his round in 2nd at 7 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Brendan Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 6 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.