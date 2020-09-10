  • Brendan Steele delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele nearly holes his greenside bunker shot, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendan Steele nearly holes out from bunker at Safeway Open

