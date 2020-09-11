-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 117th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Snedeker's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Snedeker hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Snedeker hit his 77 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
